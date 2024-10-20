Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew is hopeful Josh Onomah can be a ‘bonus’ for the Seasiders heading into a busy period of the season.

The midfielder signed a short-term deal at Bloomfield Road earlier this month following a successful trial, and made his debut for the club off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Barnsley.

During the recent international break, Onomah was among a number of players to pick up minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston North End, which finished in a 3-0 victory for Steve Bruce’s side.

Discussing the 27-year-old’s progress, Agnew said: “He played 80 minutes and was terrific, he played really well. Having discussions with Josh, he feels as if he’s there now and up to speed, so let’s see how he goes.

“His football has been Premier League and Championship, so he has that quality.

“He’s strong and technically he’s a very good footballer, and can play a number of positions across midfield. It’ll be a bonus for us going into this heavy fixture congestion.”

Prior to Saturday’s game, it’d been over a year since Onomah had featured in a competitive game, with his last club being Preston, whom he left last summer after being unable to agree new terms at Deepdale.

The former England youth international started his career with Tottenham Hotspur, and made 32 senior appearances for the North London club, as well as being loaned out to Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

During his time at both Villa Park and Hillsborough, he played under current Blackpool boss Bruce, making his latest move the third time the pair would’ve worked together.

Onomah’s CV also includes a spell with Fulham, where he made 76 appearances between 2019 and the start of 2023.

With Lee Evans suspended for Tuesday night’s game away to Peterborough United, and Ollie Norburn still injured, there could be a potential opportunity for the ex-Spurs youngster to make his first start in Tangerine.