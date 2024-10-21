Blackpool coach explains what Brighton & Hove Albion loanee is doing right at Bloomfield Road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Despite the Seasiders’ 2-1 loss to Barnsley at the weekend, the 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive afternoon. After starting at centre back, he was moved into the right back role during the second half, and made a number of dangerous runs forward.
The defender has started seven consecutive League One games since making his debut in Tangerine last month, and has become a standout performer at Bloomfield Road already.
Discussing Offiah’s performance against the Tykes on Saturday, Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew said: “He’s settled in well in the group and he’s enjoying his football.
“We felt he’d give us a bit more going forward at fullback, with Penno (Matthew Pennington) coming on at centre back. He was a threat going forward and almost scored a goal.
“He’s progressed forward as a centre back (for us), but Brighton have played him at right back in the Premier League, so he can do both positions.
“He’s been great, and he’s a great boy who’s willing to learn. He’s come in to develop and become a better player, and he’s doing that in the right manner at the moment.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.