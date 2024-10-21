Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Odel Offiah has enjoyed a strong start to life with Blackpool following his Deadline Day loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Despite the Seasiders’ 2-1 loss to Barnsley at the weekend, the 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive afternoon. After starting at centre back, he was moved into the right back role during the second half, and made a number of dangerous runs forward.

The defender has started seven consecutive League One games since making his debut in Tangerine last month, and has become a standout performer at Bloomfield Road already.

Discussing Offiah’s performance against the Tykes on Saturday, Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew said: “He’s settled in well in the group and he’s enjoying his football.

“We felt he’d give us a bit more going forward at fullback, with Penno (Matthew Pennington) coming on at centre back. He was a threat going forward and almost scored a goal.

“He’s progressed forward as a centre back (for us), but Brighton have played him at right back in the Premier League, so he can do both positions.

“He’s been great, and he’s a great boy who’s willing to learn. He’s come in to develop and become a better player, and he’s doing that in the right manner at the moment.”