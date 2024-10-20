Blackpool coach assesses potential reason behind some players being 'off it' in Barnsley loss
A stoppage time goal from Marc Roberts helped the visitors to all three points on their visit to Bloomfield Road.
Olly Casey had levelled the scores in the second half after Davis Keillor-Dunn’s opener, before the Tykes defender secured the winner.
After the match, Seasiders assistant coach Steve Agnew assessed why things potentially didn’t click in certain areas for the Fylde Coast outfit.
“We’ve had three of the younger players away,” he said.
“Rob was away in Kazakhstan and Dom was with England. Sometimes the travelling can affect them, and being away from the group.
“Although we got the work in, you might miss a bit of your tactical work because one or two are away.
“It’s a genuine group of players, they give their all every day in training. They’re always open to how we want to play, and what we expect from them in and out possession.
“Was one or two just off it, maybe a little bit today, but the substitutes came on and made an impact.
“In the second half, I can’t recall Harry (Tyrer) making any saves. In terms of possession we had more; could we be a bit more of a threat with that - yes, we could.
“All the stats would say it’s certainly a game we shouldn’t have got beat.
“Peterborough comes around very quickly on Tuesday, so we’ve just got to prepare and review the game.”
