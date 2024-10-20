Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of Blackpool players struggled to get up to speed in the 2-1 defeat to Barnsley at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stoppage time goal from Marc Roberts helped the visitors to all three points on their visit to Bloomfield Road.

Olly Casey had levelled the scores in the second half after Davis Keillor-Dunn’s opener, before the Tykes defender secured the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the match, Seasiders assistant coach Steve Agnew assessed why things potentially didn’t click in certain areas for the Fylde Coast outfit.

“We’ve had three of the younger players away,” he said.

“Rob was away in Kazakhstan and Dom was with England. Sometimes the travelling can affect them, and being away from the group.

“Although we got the work in, you might miss a bit of your tactical work because one or two are away.

“It’s a genuine group of players, they give their all every day in training. They’re always open to how we want to play, and what we expect from them in and out possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Was one or two just off it, maybe a little bit today, but the substitutes came on and made an impact.

“In the second half, I can’t recall Harry (Tyrer) making any saves. In terms of possession we had more; could we be a bit more of a threat with that - yes, we could.

“All the stats would say it’s certainly a game we shouldn’t have got beat.

“Peterborough comes around very quickly on Tuesday, so we’ve just got to prepare and review the game.”