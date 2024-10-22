Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elliot Embleton made his first league start of the season in Blackpool’s 2-1 defeat to Barnsley at the weekend.

The midfielder joined the Seasiders on a permanent deal from Sunderland during the summer, after previously being part of the Fylde Coast outfit’s last promotion to the Championship during a loan spell back in 2021.

Embleton has struggled with injury in recent years, and has looked short of match fitness at times at the start of the current campaign.

“I’ve been based in the North East for quite a while, and I remember watching him in the Championship,” said Blackpool assistant Steve Agnew.

“At that time he was a real threat when he was playing regularly and was injury-free. He was a good technical player, and can find space in between the lines.

“He’s probably not played as much as he would’ve liked, and he’s probably down on minutes. He would like to play consistently to become the player he showed at Sunderland.

“From what the lads have told me, he had a good spell in the promotion season. He’s a good footballer, we’ve just got to keep working away with him.”

Jordan Rhodes is another Blackpool player who has been unable to replicate his past positive displays on the Fylde Coast.

The striker scored 15 goals in the first half of last season, before injuries disrupted the second half of his time on loan at Bloomfield Road from Huddersfield Town.

Since joining the Seasiders permanently in the summer as a free agent, the 34-year-old has been unable to find the back of the net in the league.

“Jordan is a goalscorer, and that’s what he’s all about,” Agnew added.

“He’s a fantastic professional, he’s scored goals at every level he’s played at throughout his career.

“His game time has been limited this season, so he’s champing at the bit to play and start.

“He went on against Barnsley, and had a header and a shot the keeper saved - that’s what he brings. We’re keen to work with him on that.

“If he gets in the team, then I’m sure the goals will come.”