Blackpool team news V Northampton Town: Seasiders make one change following series of misses against Leyton Orient
The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road.
Steve Bruce’s side had a number of huge opportunities to claim all three points themselves, but several players were at fault for some notable misses.
From that game, the Blackpool boss has opted to make one change to his starting XI, with Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott replacing Matthew Pennington in the back four.
Apart from that, everything else remains unchanged, including the bench - which includes both CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham after their return to action in the Orient loss.
Here’s the full starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Tom Bloxham, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, CJ Hamilton.
