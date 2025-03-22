Blackpool team news V Northampton Town: Seasiders make one change following series of misses against Leyton Orient

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 14:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Blackpool have named their team to take on Northampton Town at Sixfields.

The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road.

Steve Bruce’s side had a number of huge opportunities to claim all three points themselves, but several players were at fault for some notable misses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From that game, the Blackpool boss has opted to make one change to his starting XI, with Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott replacing Matthew Pennington in the back four.

Apart from that, everything else remains unchanged, including the bench - which includes both CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham after their return to action in the Orient loss.

Here’s the full starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Tom Bloxham, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, CJ Hamilton.

Related topics:BlackpoolSeasidersLeyton OrientHayden Coulson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice