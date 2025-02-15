Blackpool team news V Mansfield Town: Three changes, two boosts, and one alteration

Blackpool have named their team to take on Mansfield Town at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders’ midweek stalemate against Rotherham United was their seventh consecutive draw at home, while it’s been 140 days in total since they tasted victory in front of their own fans.

From the game with the Millers, Steve Bruce has opted to make three changes.

Stoke City loanee Niall Ennis has overcome a back problem to go into the starting XI, while Rob Apter and Lee Evans also come in, with CJ Hamilton, Ashley Fletcher and Jake Beesley dropping down to the bench.

This could see a slight alteration in formation, and allow Sonny Carey to play a more advanced midfield role.

Despite being forced off during the first half of Tuesday night’s game, Olly Casey is fit enough to feature, while Josh Onomah returns to the bench, with Ryan Finnigan dropping out completely.

Here’s the starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sammy Silvera, Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Hayden Coulson, Josh Onomah, CJ Hamilton, Ashley Fletcher, Jake Beesley.