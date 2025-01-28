Blackpool team news V Lincoln City: Seasiders name side for midweek trip
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Seasiders will be looking to build on their first win of 2025, after claiming a 3-1 victory over Exeter City at St James Park on Saturday.
CJ Hamilton, Tom Bloxham and Ashley Fletcher were all on the scoresheet for Steve Bruce’s side, and are all part of an unchanged team.
Lee Evans remains absent from the matchday squad after picking up a calf injury in training towards the end of last week, but should be closer to return against Charlton Athletic at the weekend.
Here is the full Blackpool XI: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, James Husband, Rob Apter, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, CJ Hamilton, Tom Bloxham, Ashley Fletcher.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Hayden Coulson, Josh Onomah, Sammy Silvera, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.
