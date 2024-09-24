Blackpool team news V Huddersfield Town: Injured defender makes way in one change
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Seasiders are without James Husband for this evening’s fixture, with the club captain ruled out with a calf injury.
Hayden Coulson comes in at left back for his first league start under Steve Bruce since his appointment earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Jordan Gabriel is able to start on the right side after being forced off with an ankle problem in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at the weekend.
Bruce has stuck with Dom Ballard and Kyle Joseph up front, with Ashley Fletcher joining Jordan Rhodes and Jake Beesley on the bench.
Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Kyle Joseph, Dom Ballard.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton, Ashley Fletcher, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.