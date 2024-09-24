Blackpool team news V Huddersfield Town: Injured defender makes way in one change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have named their team to take on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Seasiders are without James Husband for this evening’s fixture, with the club captain ruled out with a calf injury.

Hayden Coulson comes in at left back for his first league start under Steve Bruce since his appointment earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Jordan Gabriel is able to start on the right side after being forced off with an ankle problem in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

Bruce has stuck with Dom Ballard and Kyle Joseph up front, with Ashley Fletcher joining Jordan Rhodes and Jake Beesley on the bench.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Kyle Joseph, Dom Ballard.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton, Ashley Fletcher, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.