Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool welcome back Ashley Fletcher for this evening’s game against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The striker made the move to Bloomfield Road as a free agent during the summer following the conclusion of his contract with Watford.

After featuring in the Seasiders’ first seven games of the new season, the 28-year-old was handed a three-match suspension for misconduct in last month’s 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers - meaning he’s yet to feature under Steve Bruce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Blackpool boss has gone with Dom Ballard and Kyle Joseph up front in his two league fixtures so far, with the two forming an impressive partnership.

Discussing Fletcher’s return to contention following his ban, Bruce said: “It’s a nice headache, but it’s the hardest part of the job.

“We could’ve done with him a week ago when I walked through the door, but he obviously wasn’t available.

“The lad is a class act, I’ve seen a bit of him in training, so it gives me a nice headache - the ones you enjoy. The other two haven’t done too bad, you’re only as good as your strikers because they’re the ones that win you games. We’ve got a nice balance with them all, so it’s very good.”