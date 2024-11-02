Blackpool team news V Gillingham: Three changes from Wigan Athletic draw with one notable absentee

By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 14:00 BST
Blackpool have named their team to take on Gillingham in their FA Cup first round tie this afternoon.

The Seasiders will be hoping a change in competition will help to get them back on track following a five-game winless run in League One.

Steve Bruce returns to the dugout for this afternoon’s game after taking some time away from football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blackpool boss shared a message earlier this week, thanking people for their support following the death of his grandson.

For the trip to Priestfield Stadium, the 63-year-old has made three changes to the Seasiders starting XI from Monday night’s 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic.

Jordan Gabriel, Ryan Finnigan and Dom Ballard all come into the starting XI, with Matthew Pennington and Ashley Fletcher dropping to the bench, while Rob Apter is not involved at all.

Meanwhile, Elkan Baggott is among the substitutes, and could make his return from injury if required.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Ryan Finnigan, Lee Evans, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton, Kyle Joseph, Dom Ballard.

Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, Matthew Pennington, Ashley Fletcher, Elkan Baggott, Jordan Rhodes, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, Dom Thompson, Zac Ashworth.

Related topics:Steve BruceBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice