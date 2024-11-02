Ex-Blackpool and Preston North End man at fault with blunder in FA Cup upset

By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 09:00 BST
Former Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell was at fault with a blunder during an early FA Cup upset. 

The 34-year-old started for Huddersfield Town on Friday night, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat away to non-league Tamworth. 

A long throw into the box from Tom Tonks caused trouble for the Terriers, with Maxwell ultimately pushing the ball into his own net while under pressure. 

The Welshman’s own goal just before half time proved to be the difference between the sides, as Michael Duff’s side suffered a first round exit. 

Maxwell started his career with Wrexham, before getting his first EFL opportunity with Fleetwood Town, where he spent four seasons. 

Following a stint with Preston North End between 2016 and 2020, he made the move to Bloomfield Road, where he kept 37 clean sheets in 114 appearances for the Seasiders

After departing the Fylde Coast outfit last summer, the experienced keeper made the move to Huddersfield Town.

