Blackpool have missed the presence of CJ Hamilton on the left wing in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old has become a key part of the Seasiders’ 4-4-2 set-up under Steve Bruce, and has scored four goals and provided one assist in all competitions so far this season.

With the ex-Mansfield Town man missing through a thigh injury since last month’s international break, both Elliot Embleton and Jake Beesley have covered the role - but haven’t been able to have the same impact.

“I’m not sure many players in this league can replicate what CJ does,” said Blackpool coach Stephen Dobbie ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup first round tie away to Gillingham.

“There’s the transition going forward, but he can also transition into defence with his speed.

“His goal and assists have been creeping up. He was unlucky at Charlton when he hit the post, he produced a great ball for Kyle (Joseph) at Huddersfield.

“He was playing well, but he got an unfortunate injury, so it’s then trying to manipulate the different players into how the gaffer wants to play.”