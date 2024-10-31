Steve Bruce returned to Squires Gate on Thursday ahead of Blackpool’s FA Cup first round tie with Gillingham at the weekend.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders head coach has spent the last few weeks away from football following the death of his four-month old grandson Madison.

First-team coach Stephen Dobbie was on press duty looking ahead to Saturday’s trip to Priestfield Stadium, and touched on Bruce’s return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gaffer was back in today, which was pleasing for everyone here,” he said.

“I’m sure on Saturday he’ll get a good reception from our fans and their fans, because that’s where he started out.”

Bruce took over at Bloomfield Road at the beginning of September, and enjoyed a bright start to life on the Fylde Coast, with the 63-year-old winning September Manager of the Month.

Since then, form has dipped for the club throughout October, with the Seasiders only managing two points in their last five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously you see at every club when a new manager comes in there’s an upturn, and we were the same with great performances away to Charlton and Huddersfield, so we’re looking to get back to that,” Dobbie added.

“When we put the run together, we were two minutes away from being third. This league goes up and down, everybody is beating everybody. When you come in on a Saturday and look at the results, things you think are going to happen don’t.”