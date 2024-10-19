Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool first-team coach Stephen Dobbie knows what it means to be successful in Tangerine.

The retired striker, who is now part of the current backroom staff, joined the Seasiders four times on loan during his playing career.

After making the move to the EFL from Scotland in 2009, the 41-year-old found himself searching for regular game time less than a year into his time with Swansea City, which resulted in his first taste of life on the Fylde Coast.

“I was frozen out, so Aberdeen had come in for me, but on the last day I got a phone call saying Ian Holloway wanted to sign me,” he said.

“My wife was six days overdue pregnant, so we packed the bags and pulled up at every hospital between Swansea and Blackpool, which you can imagine was a lot.

“The first sight of Blackpool was a rainy night driving to the front of the prom to stay in a hotel.

“We played Saturday, Jack was born on the Sunday morning, and then we had another game on the Tuesday, so it was a hectic time.”

Dobbie was part of the Blackpool team that beat Cardiff City 3-2 in the play-off final at Wembley to earn promotion to the Premier League.

The forward was named on the bench, but was called upon in the second half to help Holloway’s side get over the line.

“It was a very hot day, the temperatures were up there,” he added.

“The boys had a good time after, but my boy was getting christened the next day, so I had to fly to Glasgow and then get the train back down the next day for the bus.

“The plane was delayed for four hours so I was a bit worse for wear when I got on it with my family.

“It was a good time, and a great team. I got back down to see the mayor and all that stuff.”

Following the conclusion of his loan, Dobbie returned to Swansea City, where he earned his second consecutive promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, despite initially wanting to join the Seasiders in their top flight adventure.

“Through the summer I was going back to a club where the manager Paulo Sousa didn’t rate me - which is fine,” he stated.

“The gaffer (Ian Holloway) tried to get me through the summer but the price couldn’t be agreed by the two clubs, which can happen sometimes.

“Brendan Rodgers then came in, and he said he loved the way I played and wanted me to stay, so I signed a new contract and the rest was history by winning promotion again.”

After returning to Blackpool on loan once again in 2012, Dobbie featured in a third play-off final on the bounce, but this time it ended in a 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

“It was disappointing,” he noted.

“When you watch back the game, we had them, and probably should’ve won.

“We had Kevin Phillips up front, and would’ve had Fletch too, but he did his ankle the day before. We lost that little bit of aggression and height; if he was there it might’ve been a little bit different, but you can say that about any player when they get injured.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.”