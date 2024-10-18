'Looking good:' Blackpool coach shares change in mindset since Steve Bruce's appointment with belief now at Bloomfield Road
The former Hull City and Aston Villa boss was appointed as Seasiders boss at the beginning of September, with the club without a victory in their first four League One outings.
Bruce quickly made a positive impact, picking up four consecutive victories in his first month in charge.
Dobbie, who has experienced life on the Fylde Coast as both a player and a coach, makes up part of the current backroom staff, alongside Steve Agnew, Richard Keogh and Steve Banks.
The 41-year-old admits the focus is very much on finishing as high as possible, with the mood completely different to what it was like after the back-to-back defeats at the start of the campaign.
“You’ve got to look up the table,” he said in a recent interview.
“It showed when the gaffer came in, we won four on the spin. We had a lot of games over a short period with a lot of injuries in that as well.
“The quality in the squad is there, and the way the gaffer, Aggers (Steve Agnew) and the coaching staff are implementing things, we’re definitely looking up compared to where we were after two games.
“The future is looking good, but we’ve got to keep working to get as much as we can out of the squad, and get them fit and ready.”
