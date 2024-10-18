'No holding back:' Blackpool striker has his say on change in fortunes under new coach following summer links with Wigan Athletic
The striker has scored four goals and provided one assist in 10 League One outings since the start of the campaign, with his form under Steve Bruce in particular being impressive.
This marks a contrast to last year, where the 23-year-old struggled to find form following his move from Swansea City.
A couple of injuries in the early stages of his Seasiders career limited what he was able to do in Tangerine, with a consistent run of games hard to come by under previous head coach Neil Critchley.
During the summer, Joseph was linked with a move away from Blackpool following interest from Wigan Athletic, but ultimately ended up remaining at Bloomfield Road.
The forward’s recent form earned him the Seasiders’ player of the month award for September, with his focus now on building on that success.
“It’s been a really good month,” he told Tangerine TV.
“The change in staff has really brought the best out of me, the way we play really suits me and suits my games. There’s no holding back for me now.
“I’ve enjoyed myself this whole month. We’ve had great games, great results, great performances. As a striker, most importantly it’s about scoring goals - I feel like I’ve done that, and have been a good focal point for the team.
“That breeds confidence in the team, your teammates trust you a bit more.
“We’ve played big teams and got big results against them, but it’s about finding consistency. I did that in September, but I need to keep doing it throughout the rest of the season.”
