Blackpool team news V Crawley Town: Three changes from Mansfield Town draw

Blackpool have named their team to take on Crawley Town this afternoon.

On the back of last Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town, Steve Bruce has made three changes to his side.

Following their impact off the bench against the Stags, Hayden Coulson, CJ Hamilton and Ashley Fletcher all come into the starting XI, at the expense of Elkan Baggott, Rob Apter and Sammy Silvera.

Meanwhile, despite being forced off through injury a week ago, Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Odel Offiah is fit enough to keep his place in the team.

The changes in personnel may prompt a number of potential tactical tweaks from the Seasiders. The inclusion of Coulson could either result in James Husband moving to centre back, or see a back three utilised - like it was in the second half of the Mansfield game.

Equally, Sonny Carey could hold a role on the left wing, or as an attacking midfielder behind the front two.

Here’s the full team: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Hayden Coulson, CJ Hamilton, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Elkan Baggott, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera, Rob Apter.