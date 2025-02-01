Blackpool team news V Charlton Athletic: Decision made on new signing from Stoke City

By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Feb 2025, 14:00 BST
Blackpool have named their team to take on Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders head into the fixture with back-to-back away wins under their belt, with victories coming against Exeter City and Lincoln City in the last week.

A major problem for Steve Bruce’s side this season has been at home, picking up maximum points on only two occasions.

The last time they won in front of their own fans was back in September, with six draws and one defeat coming their way since.

Following Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory over the Imps at the LNER Stadium, Blackpool have named an unchanged starting XI.

There are alterations to the bench. After missing the last two games through injury, Lee Evans is available once again, while new signing Niall Ennis is also among the substitutes following his loan move from Stoke City.

Hayden Coulson and Jordan Rhodes are the two players to drop out.

Here’s the Blackpool starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, James Husband, Rob Apter, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, CJ Hamilton, Tom Bloxham, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Lee Evans, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera, Niall Ennis.

