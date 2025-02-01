'I'd love' - Blackpool boss makes feelings clear on out of contract figure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states he’s made his feelings clear to Sonny Carey over the midfielder’s long-term future with Blackpool.

The 24-year-old is among a number of players who are out of contract at Bloomfield Road in the summer, after having a one-year option taken last year on his current deal.

Following back-to-back appearances for Carey in the Seasiders midfield, Bruce has made his feelings clear on the former non-league player.

“I’d love for Sonny to stay,” he said.

“I’ve made it perfectly clear to him that I’d like him to stay. It’s every player’s prerogative to leave their contract these days, but I hope we can tie him up. The ball is in Sonny’s court really.

“He’s proven what a valuable member of the squad he is with his performances in the last couple of games in particular.

“I didn’t see him for two months because he picked up a nasty injury, but all of a sudden he’s back around it and showing me what a good player he is.

“We will get the madness of the next few days out of the way first, and then we’ll go to work with what we need to be. We’re fully aware of those who are out of contract, so we will address that when this window is done.”

After playing for Norwich United, Wroxham and King’s Lynn Town, Carey made the move to Bloomfield Road back in 2021 following Blackpool’s promotion to the Championship.

Last Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Exeter City at St James Park marked the ex-Norwich City youngster’s 100th league appearance for the Seasiders, with the majority of his outings coming in the third tier.

Taking to X after the match, Carey’s father Neil wrote: “I was sat in the meeting when Sonny was released by Norwich at 15. He was there from the age of seven and at the time it was the end of his world.

“To go on to make 100 league appearances for a club with a history as rich as Blackpool’s is the stuff dreams are made of. Proud of you son.”