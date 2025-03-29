Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have named their team to take on Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of a comfortable 2-0 victory over Northampton Town last weekend.

Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis were both on the scoresheet at Sixfields, as they made amends for some big misses against Leyton Orient the week before.

Steve Bruce has made one change to his starting XI from the Cobblers victory, with James Husband replacing Elkan Baggott at centre back.

The Ipswich Town loanee drops out of the squad completely after suffering an ankle injury in training this week, which sees Matthew Pennington named on the bench.

Sammy Silvera is among the substitutes as well, with the Middlesbrough winger coming in at the expense of Josh Onomah.

Here is the full starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Tom Bloxham, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera, CJ Hamilton.

