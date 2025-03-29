Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce is hopeful Blackpool can produce a performance that matches the occasion this weekend.

The Seasiders welcome Bolton Wanderers to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, as they look to close the gap between themselves and the play-off chasing Trotters.

Throughout this season, a lack of winning edge at home has plagued those in Tangerine. Despite only losing three times in front of their own fans, they’ve also only managed four wins, with 11 draws in total coming their way on the Fylde Coast.

When asked if Saturday could be the biggest game of his Blackpool reign so far, Bruce said: “Possibly, with what’s at stake and who we are playing against. There’s been a rivalry since the 50s - even before I was around. Bring it on.

“These are the games you want to be involved in, they’re good games to be involved in. It should be a big atmosphere, and we’ve still got something to play for. It’s got all of the ingredients for a really good game.

“I just hope we play to the level that we have been, because of late, I think we’ve played very well over the last couple of months in particular.

“We all know Bloomfield Road is a difficult place to come and play, especially when the fans are at their best. I’m sure they’ll be looking forward to the challenge of Bolton. There’s always been a bit of a needle between the clubs historically, and that won’t change.

“Big change, big atmosphere, so let’s hope we can produce a performance that can take us to where we want to get to.

“The disappointment has been that it’s been a difficult campaign at home because we’ve drawn too many - we’ve got some sort of record that you don’t want. We’ve shown a level of consistency over the months, especially in the last couple with the additions we made in January.”

