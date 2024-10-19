Blackpool team news V Barnsley: Seasiders make three changes from last league outing - with ex-Tottenham man in position to make first appearance
Steve Agnew will take charge of the fixture in Steve Bruce’s absence following the passing of head coach’s grandson.
The Seasiders have made three changes from their defeat to Mansfield Town before international break.
CJ Hamilton isn’t involved at all and is replaced by Elliot Embleton on the left side.
Meanwhile, Hayden Coulson and Dom Ballard both make their returns from injury, with James Husband and Ashley Fletcher dropping out of the starting XI.
Recent addition Josh Onomah is named among the Blackpool substitutes, and could make his debut this afternoon after picking up minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston North End last week.
Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Elliot Embleton, Dom Ballard, Kyle Joseph.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher, Jordan Rhodes, Josh Onomah, Zac Ashworth.
