Blackpool and Barnsley will both wear black armbands in this afternoon’s game following the death of Steve Bruce’s baby grandson.

The Seasiders head coach will be absent from the match at Bloomfield Road after the recent family bereavement.

Fans on social media have called for a minute’s applause in the fourth minute of the fixture as a mark of respect for four-month-old Madison.

In a message, Blackpool wrote: “As a mark of respect following yesterday’s tragic news, both sides will wear black armbands during today’s fixture. The club is also aware of a fan-led minute’s applause on the fourth minute of the game, which supporters are encouraged to take part in.”

This follows Friday’s statement: “The club can announce that head coach Steve Bruce will not be in attendance at tomorrow's fixture against Barnsley due to the tragic passing of his four-month old grandson, Madison.

“Everyone at the football club send their love to Steve and his family. We ask that their privacy is respected as they are left to come to terms with this sudden and unexpected loss in their family.”

Salford City have also released a statement sending their support to the family, with Bruce’s son and Madison’s uncle Alex being part of the coaching staff at the Peninsula Stadium.

A number of clubs have also shared messages for Bruce’s son-in-law and Madison’s father Matt Smith.

“Salford City announces that Assistant Manager Alex Bruce will not be in attendance at tomorrow’s fixture away at Crewe Alexandra due to the tragic passing of his four-month old nephew, Madison,” The Ammies wrote.

“All at the football club send our love and full support to Alex, Matt Smith and the family. We request that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with this sudden and unexpected loss in their family.”