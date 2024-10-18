Blackpool trio report back to training for first time ahead of Barnsley test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s international representatives have returned to training ahead of this weekend’s game against Barnsley at Bloomfield Road.

Dom Ballard, Zac Ashworth and Rob Apter all reported back to Squires Gate on Friday morning for the first time since the conclusion of the international period.

All three should be in contention for the visit of the Tykes on Saturday, with the Seasiders looking to bounce back from their defeat to Mansfield Town a fortnight ago.

Ballard has missed Blackpool’s last three games due to a shoulder injury, but was able to feature twice for England U20s in the last week.

The 19-year-old was introduced off the bench as a second half substitute in a game away to Italy last Friday, and was on hand to assist a late winner in a 2-1 victory at the Stadio Benito Stirpe.

Meanwhile, he featured for 65 minutes after starting in a 3-0 win over Czechia at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium on Monday night.

Elsewhere, Ashworth started two games for Wales U21s, as their UEFA EURO U-21 2025 qualification hopes came to an end.

The summer arrival from West Brom has struggled for game time under Steve Bruce so far, with his last league appearance coming at the end of August.

Apter and Scotland U21s also suffered Euros disappointment following defeats to Belgium and Kazakhstan.

Like the previous international window, the Blackpool winger’s game time was limited, featuring for only 30 minutes off the bench in the latter of the two games.