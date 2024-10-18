Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barnsley are hopeful of an injury boost ahead of their trip to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool this weekend.

Both teams enjoyed a weekend off from League One action during the international break, which would’ve allowed a number of players to get closer to a return from the sidelines.

The Seasiders’ Dom Ballard was able to pick up minutes for England U20s following his absence through a shoulder injury, while the likes of Hayden Coulson, Ollie Norburn and Elkan Baggott would’ve all been able to take further steps in their recovery at Squires Gate.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke will be hoping one player in particular will be able to make a comeback for his side, with Adam Phillips missing the Tykes’ last two games due a toe problem.

The midfielder has scored five goals in eight League One outings so far this season, and is an influential figure at Oakwell.

"He has been with us in training and it’s nice to have him back on the grass,” Clarke told the Yorkshire Post.

“It’s been a bit of a frustrating injury for him and we will see how things develop for the weekend.”

Clarke also discussed the chances of Conor Hourihane being used in this Saturday’s game against Blackpool and beyond, after the 33-year-old joined the South Yorkshire club as a player-coach during the summer following his promotion to the Championship with Derby County.

The midfielder is someone Blackpool boss Steve Bruce knows well, having worked with him during his time at Aston Villa.

“Conor’s body is not how it used to be,” the Barnsley head coach added.

“He is focusing more on coaching and doing a great job on the coaching staff. I understand (it) from the fans’ perspective, but Conor’s heart and mind is on the coaching side of things.

“In midfield, we have got competition for places and we want to keep growing. It’s not about easy fixes. Conor is a great lad, but we need to focus on the other midfielders who are in there and getting better performances out of those.

“We know we have got some talented players in midfield and strong competition.”