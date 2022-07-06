Blackpool supporters' group proud to sponsor Jake Daniels for 2022/23 season

Blackpool Supporters’ Trust (BST) has proudly announced it will be sponsoring the 17-year-old for the 2022/23 campaign.

The striker hit the headlines in May when he became the first active male footballer since Justin Fashanu in 1990 to come out as gay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager received plaudits from across the world of football and beyond, with the likes of Prince William, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Elton John singing his praises.

“Blackpool Supporters Trust are always proud to sponsor our players and are especially thrilled to sponsor Jake this year,” the Trust said in a statement.

“Our club have provided him with exemplary support in recent weeks and now we are able to reciprocate. Hopefully it shows how strong a family our fans and our club have become.

“BST are glad to support the club through player sponsorship yet again in 2022/23 and we are very pleased to sponsor a young player at the beginning of a promising career - it also enables us to show our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Daniels made his first-team debut for the Seasiders on the final day of last season

“BFC have given the player great support and we are pleased to join them in doing so. As a Trust our role is to champion our club, our fans and our community.”

Daniels bagged 30 goals for the youth-team last season and played a leading role in Blackpool’s run to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

The exciting forward scored against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Blackpool’s last-eight tie and signed his first ever professional contract the following day.

A memorable campaign got even better when Daniels made his first-team debut off the bench during Blackpool’s final day defeat to Peterborough United.

On Tuesday night, Daniels played his first game since coming out as gay playing for a Blackpool XI side, that drew 1-1 with AFC Blackpool.

Daniels was a second-half substitute, with Blackpool’s goal coming via Brad Holmes early into the game at Jepson Way.