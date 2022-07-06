Leeds United v Blackpool: How to stream the game, ticket details and team news

The game comes on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win against Southport on Saturday, with goals coming from CJ Hamilton and Beryly Lubala.

Michael Appleton’s men now make a huge step-up in quality as they take on top flight opposition, ahead of a training camp in Scotland next week.

Here’s all the important details you need to know:

When does the friendly take place?

Kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium is at 7pm on Thursday, July 7.

Why is the game being played at York City’s stadium?

Tomorrow's game takes place at York City's LNER Community Stadium

It’s understood work is currently ongoing on the Elland Road pitch - while the same applies for Bloomfield Road - which is why the game is being played elsewhere. Playing the game behind closed doors had been mooted, but York – who host Leeds’ Under-23 games – were contacted to ensure supporters could attend. After 89 years playing at Bootham Crescent, York left their old ground in 2021 following the completion of a new 8,500-capacity stadium. As the designated away side, Blackpool have been granted an initial allocation of 800 tickets.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets remain on sale until 4pm on Wednesday. Admission is priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions (16-21 and 65+) and £5 for Under-16s.

Is the game being live streamed?

Yes, the game is being live streamed via the club’s Tangerine TV service. A two-camera live stream of the fixture is available for supporters to purchase now for £4.99. Leeds United are also offering a stream of the game. You can also follow all the action with The Gazette’s live blog, which will include all the build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction.

Which players are unavailable for Blackpool?

James Husband (hamstring), Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley (both stress fractures of the foot) will all be unavailable. Jordan Gabriel (hamstring) was due to return to training this week but it’s expected tomorrow’s game will come too soon for him. Oliver Casey has now left the club to join Forest Green Rovers on loan.

What sort of side are Leeds expected to put out?