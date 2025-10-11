Blackpool team news V Stockport County: Three changes from Steve Bruce's final game

Blackpool take on Stockport County this afternoon.

Stephen Dobbie has made three changes to Blackpool’s XI for his first game as interim boss.

The Seasiders take on Stockport County at Edgeley Park looking for their first points on the road this season.

There will need to be a vast improvement on last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road - which ultimately proved to be Steve Bruce’s final game as head coach.

Dobbie sticks with the former manager’s preferred 4-4-2 formation for the trip to Greater Manchester.

Andy Lyons comes in at right back and Ashley Fletcher starts up front with Dale Taylor, with Fraser Horsfall and Jordan Brown dropping down to the bench.

Elsewhere, Franco Ravizolli gets his chance in goal while Bailey Peacock-Farrell is on Northern Ireland duty, while in front of him.

Here’s the full starting XI: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Olly Casey, Michael Ihiekwe, Hayden Coulson, Josh Bowler, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Dale Taylor, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Harvey Bardsley, Fraser Horsfall, Jordan Brown, Tom Bloxham, Zac Ashworth, Emil Hansson, Theo Upton.