Blackpool squad news V Stockport County: Six out of trip to Greater Manchester

Blackpool take on Stockport County this afternoon.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool are back in action this afternoon in their first game since the sacking of Steve Bruce.

The experienced head coach parted ways with the Seasiders last weekend on the back of seven defeats in 11 League One games so far this season, with a 2-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon proving to be his final outing in the Bloomfield Road dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks have overseen training at Squires Gate this week, and are interim charge for today's match against Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

Like Bruce before them, the caretaker coaches will need to navigate a number of injury problems, with several key players unavailable for the foreseeable.

Here’s a look at the current list of absentees:

James Husband

James Husband

James Husband has been a constant inclusion on this list so far this season after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury he picked up in a pre-season friendly away to Doncaster Rovers.

The club captain is expected to be unavailable until around December time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Honeyman

George Honeyman

George Honeyman picked up a calf injury in the Seasiders’ meeting with Barnsley last month

The midfielder was forced off the pitch during the second half of the 1-0 win, and is only expected to be back in a couple of weeks.

Scott Banks

Scott Banks | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Also in the meeting with the Tykes, Scott Banks had to be withdrawn as well after suffering an ankle injury.

The St. Pauli loanee is the closest to returning, and could be back in training towards the end of next week ahead of the Wycombe Wanderers game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Ennis

Niall Ennis | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Niall Ennis picked up a calf injury in the first half of a 1-0 defeat away to Bradford City.

The timeframe of the striker’s recovery is six to eight weeks, which means he’s not going to be around for a while.

Danny Imray

Danny Imray | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Danny Imray became the latest addition to the Seasiders’ injury list last Tuesday, with a stretcher required to help the fullback off with a torn meniscus in the first half of the 2-2 draw.

The Crystal Palace loanee will now be out for at least the next three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Blackpool’s first choice goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will miss this afternoon’s game, with the 28-year-old currently on international duty with Northern Ireland.

This will present Franco Ravizzoli with his first opportunity to start in the league.