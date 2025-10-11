Blackpool squad news V Stockport County: Six out of trip to Greater Manchester

By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Oct 2025, 05:00 BST
Blackpool take on Stockport County this afternoon.

Blackpool are back in action this afternoon in their first game since the sacking of Steve Bruce.

The experienced head coach parted ways with the Seasiders last weekend on the back of seven defeats in 11 League One games so far this season, with a 2-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon proving to be his final outing in the Bloomfield Road dugout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks have overseen training at Squires Gate this week, and are interim charge for today's match against Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

Like Bruce before them, the caretaker coaches will need to navigate a number of injury problems, with several key players unavailable for the foreseeable.

Here’s a look at the current list of absentees:

James Husband

James Husband placeholder image
James Husband

James Husband has been a constant inclusion on this list so far this season after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury he picked up in a pre-season friendly away to Doncaster Rovers.

The club captain is expected to be unavailable until around December time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

George Honeyman

George Honeymanplaceholder image
George Honeyman

George Honeyman picked up a calf injury in the Seasiders’ meeting with Barnsley last month

The midfielder was forced off the pitch during the second half of the 1-0 win, and is only expected to be back in a couple of weeks.

Scott Banks

Scott Banksplaceholder image
Scott Banks | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Also in the meeting with the Tykes, Scott Banks had to be withdrawn as well after suffering an ankle injury.

The St. Pauli loanee is the closest to returning, and could be back in training towards the end of next week ahead of the Wycombe Wanderers game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Niall Ennis

Niall Ennisplaceholder image
Niall Ennis | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Niall Ennis picked up a calf injury in the first half of a 1-0 defeat away to Bradford City.

The timeframe of the striker’s recovery is six to eight weeks, which means he’s not going to be around for a while.

Danny Imray

Danny Imrayplaceholder image
Danny Imray | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Danny Imray became the latest addition to the Seasiders’ injury list last Tuesday, with a stretcher required to help the fullback off with a torn meniscus in the first half of the 2-2 draw.

The Crystal Palace loanee will now be out for at least the next three months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Bailey Peacock-Farrellplaceholder image
Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Blackpool’s first choice goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will miss this afternoon’s game, with the 28-year-old currently on international duty with Northern Ireland.

This will present Franco Ravizzoli with his first opportunity to start in the league.

Your next story from the Gazette: 'Look to do' - Ex-Blackpool coach shares stance on taking Bloomfield Road role.

To subscribe to the Blackpool Gazette's excellent Blackpool FC coverage and more - click here.

Related topics:James HusbandGeorge HoneymanBlackpoolSteve BruceSeasidersLeague One
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice