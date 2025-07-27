Blackpool coach shares Steve Bruce desire ahead of new League One campaign

There’s still plenty of work for Blackpool to do before the end of the transfer window.

Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew states Steve Bruce is keen to welcome at least one new player to Bloomfield Road at the beginning of next week.

The Seasiders head into the new campaign having made eight signings so far, but still short in a number of key areas.

With Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton currently injured, the club are currently without any natural wingers, while they are also thin on numbers up front when it comes to experience.

It’s been over a week since the last arrival, which came in the shape of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, and the Blackpool boss is said to be eager to reignite the summer business ahead of next Saturday’s League One opener against Stevenage.

“There’s loads of work from the owner to David Downes to the gaffer,” Agnew said after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

“They are working tirelessly with different players and different clubs. I won’t disclose who they are, but they are the areas that we are looking at, and the wide area in particular - that’s where we need to have competition.

“They are ongoing, and let’s hope we can bring some fresh faces in. The gaffer would like to get some in before Stevenage, I’ve got no doubt he’ll be on the phone tonight and all day tomorrow.

“Fingers crossed we can get one or two in during the early part of next week.”

Bruce’s past words on transfers

Following last week’s 0-0 draw with Salford City, Bruce made it clear that the Seasiders would aim to quickly address the areas they are short in.

“We’re aware of it,” he said.

“It started last January - we decided that we had to give the whole thing a bit of a revamp because in the last few years we haven’t been good enough to get to where we want to go to.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, but we’re quietly confident that we’ll assemble a squad that will see us through.”

