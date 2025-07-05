Steve Bruce discusses Blackpool’s current striker situation - as he admits the club are looking for a further addition in that department.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce admits he is still looking for another addition to boost his attacking line-up ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Seasiders have made five signings so far this summer, with only one coming up front. This came in the form of Niall Ennis, who has returned to Bloomfield Road on a two-year deal, with an option for a third, following his successful loan spell in Tangerine during the second half of last season.

While forming a good partnership with Ashley Fletcher, the 26-year-old was on hand with seven goals in total - with his contributions making him a popular figure on the Fylde Coast.

Bruce states it was important to get the deal over the line after the forward was made available by Stoke City.

“It was an improvement when he was in the team, we were a threat - towards the end he and Fletcher were a handful-and-a-half,” he said.

“It was important to bring him back - he looks in good knick and has had a really good summer. He’s due a little bit of luck with his knee injury, but he’s fine. He’s had a really good pre-season so far.”

Past scouting mission

Sam Dalby in action for Dundee United | Getty Images

Along with Ennis and Fletcher, Blackpool’s other natural strike option is Kylian Kouassi - who spent last season on loan with Salford City in League Two.

Meanwhile, January arrival Tom Bloxham can also play up front as well as on the wing.

Back in May, Bruce was spotted at Tannadice Park, where he was reportedly scouting Dundee United loanee Sam Dalby.

The 25-year-old has since made the move to Bolton Wanderers following the conclusion of his contract with Wrexham.

“I won’t name names, but I went up to Scotland to watch a couple of players, but it didn’t work out, and that’s football,” Bruce added.

“I still think we need at least one more in that department so that’s something we’re on the lookout for.”

The search for wingers

Rob Apter

When Bruce first arrived on the Fylde Coast back in September, he moved away from the previously-used wing-back system, but found himself short of players who could actually play in the wide areas.

That was rectified to an extent in January, but now the area could need addressing again with Sonny Carey departing for Charlton Athletic at the end of his contract and Sammy Silvera’s loan coming to an end.

“(Rob) Apter and CJ (Hamilton) got off to a great start, they’re good wide players, but we probably need a bit of competition for them,” Bruce admitted.

“That’s something we will look at. Bloxham was bought as a wide player but can play down the middle too. He had a wonderful start, so him getting injured was a big blow to us. He’s had a good pre-season so far, he’s raring to go.”

