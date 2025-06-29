Where Blackpool's recent departures are now - with 10 still searching for new clubs

It’s been a big summer of change so far at Blackpool - with a number of players departing Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have bidded farewell to a number of players in the last couple of months.

Matthew Pennington became the latest player to depart Bloomfield Road last week, with the defender penning a two-year contract with Bradford City following the conclusion of his deal on the Fylde Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old had held talks with the Seasiders over extending his stay at Bloomfield Road, but a desire for regular game resulted in him assessing other options.

Following the defensive additions of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe earlier this month, the chances of the centre back agreeing a new deal became even slimmer.

A few hours before Pennington’s move to Valley Parade was confirmed, Jake Beesley had also exited, with the striker joining Burton Albion for an undisclosed figure.

The 27-year-old’s contract with Blackpool was due to expire this month, but the club instead exercised a 12 month option to claim a fee for his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his CV including stints with the likes of Chesterfield, Salford City and Rochdale, Beesley made the move to Bloomfield Road back in 2022, and was on hand with 16 goals in 77 appearances throughout his time in Tangerine.

During the 2023/24 campaign, he was the Seasiders’ second-top scorer, with his knack of being a physical presence in the box proving useful at times.

Meanwhile, last season he was unable to feature regularly under Steve Bruce, as well as enduring a number of months on the sidelines with injury.

Prior to this week’s departures, a number of other players had also parted ways with the Fylde Coast outfit, with 13 exiting as free agents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a look at where they are now - and who is still searching for a new club:

Sonny Carey

Sonny Carey produced the best form of his Blackpool career during the second half of last season.

Sonny Carey is the standout name of the departing players. Blackpool had offered the midfielder a ‘fantastic’ deal to extend his time at Bloomfield Road on the back of his career-best form in the second half of last season, but he ultimately turned it down.

The 24-year-old has instead found himself an opportunity in the Championship, and has penned a three-year contract with newly-promoted Charlton Athletic.

Mackenzie Chapman

Mackenzie Chapman | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Mackenzie Chapman spent two years as the Seasiders’ third-choice goalkeeper, but didn’t make a senior appearance during that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his departure was confirmed last month, a new club has yet to be confirmed for the ex-Bolton Wanderers man.

Jake Daniels

Jake Daniels (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Jake Daniels made one senior appearance during his time with Blackpool after progressing through the club’s youth system.

A new club is yet to be confirmed for the striker, who has spent the last few years on loan in non-league.

Kwaku Donkor

Kwaku Donkor

Kwaku Donkor picked up three EFL Trophy appearances during his time with the Seasiders, as well as being loaned out to Havant & Waterlooville, Welling United and Mickleover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender is yet to find a new club following his Bloomfield Road release.

Jordan Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel | Getty Images

During a lengthy spell on the Fylde Coast, Jordan Gabriel became a firm favourite with the Blackpool faithful.

With game time proving to be limited for the fullback during the second half of last season, this summer felt like the natural end to his time in Tangerine with his contract expiring.

A number of clubs were linked with the Nottingham Forest youth product, but he ultimately joined newly-promoted Port Vale on a two-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Hill

Tyler Hill

A year on from signing professional terms with the Seasiders, Tyler Hill departed the club last month, and is yet to find a new side.

Jaden Jones

Jaden Jones

Jaden Jones is another youngster who is still searching for his next club after his time in Tangerine came to an end.

Ollie Norburn

Ollie Norburn

Ollie Norburn’s exit was already expected prior to last month’s retained list, with the former club captain loaned out to Wigan Athletic for the second half of last season.

The 32-year-old has made the decision to drop down to League Two, joining Notts County on a one-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Lankshear

Alex Lankshear

After making his first-team debut for Blackpool back in 2022, Alex Lankshear was sent out on several loan spells, with the most recent being with Ebbsfleet United in the second half of last season.

The 22-year-old, who previously played for St Albans City, is among those still searching for a new club.

Richard O’Donnell

After making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2023, Richard O’Donnell served as the Seasiders’ second choice goalkeeper during his time with the club, making 24 appearances in total.

The experienced figure, who has also played for the likes of Bradford City and Walsall, is yet to put pen to paper with a new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Onomah

Josh Onomah

Josh Onomah joined Blackpool having spent 18 months without playing competitive football.

This clearly hindered the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man, as he failed to get up to full fitness, and didn’t start at any point after penning an extended deal in January following the conclusion of his initial three-month contract.

It’ll be interesting to see where the 28-year-old ends up next, with nothing on his future currently announced.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore

Jack Moore departs the Seasiders with one senior appearance under his belt, with the majority of his minutes in the last few years coming during various loan spells with Chorley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender still finds himself on the search for a new team.

Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes

Like a number of players on this list, it was pretty obvious that Jordan Rhodes would depart Bloomfield Road this summer, with the striker spending the second half of last season on loan with Mansfield Town.

The experienced figure is currently still searching for a new permanent home as his Seasiders contract reaches its conclusion.

Your next story from the Gazette: 'A long way' - New signing shares how Bruce act convinced him to join Blackpool.