News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Blackpool SLO column: Hoping to continue the feelgood factor from Tuesday night

Of course it hurt to let a two-goal lead slip away in the final 10 minutes against Charlton Athletic last Saturday, but positivity returned in force at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.
By Steve Rowland
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Blackpool beat Liverpool’s Under-21s 5-2 in the EFL Trophy and well done to the 2,500 fans who turned up to support Neil Critchley’s youthful squad as they took on the Reds – who were playing in green and white.

It was a very enjoyable game to watch and not just for Kylian Kouassi’s hat-trick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It gave those players who don’t get regular first-team game time a chance to show supporters what they can do and it was great to see Will Squires given his debut.

Most Popular
Andy Lyons scores Blackpool's fifth goal against Liverpool's U21s on Tuesday Picture: Alex Dodd/CameraSportAndy Lyons scores Blackpool's fifth goal against Liverpool's U21s on Tuesday Picture: Alex Dodd/CameraSport
Andy Lyons scores Blackpool's fifth goal against Liverpool's U21s on Tuesday Picture: Alex Dodd/CameraSport
Read More
Blackpool FC Q&A: The key talking points from the season so far and the feelings...

Let’s hope that several of the lads who impressed on the night continue to develop, to the point where they can break into the first team squad on a regular basis – and that the positivity of Tuesday night rolls on into Saturday’s fixture.

We welcome Stevenage to the seaside this weekend. We’ve only played the Hertfordshire club twice, as far as I recall, back in the 2016/17 season.

We won both home and away without conceding a goal, so let’s hope for more of the same starting tomorrow.

Hide Ad

Stevenage are currently above us, in the League One play-off positions, but our track records are identical over the last five matches played and, with a game in hand, we have a real opportunity to close the gap on the teams above us.

Hide Ad

As I’ve said many times before, the players take confidence from the noisy and passionate support that our three sides of the ground can give them.

Get yourselves down to fortress Bloomfield Road early to avoid any congestion at the turnstiles and let’s create that special Seaside atmosphere inside the ground.

Following on from the club’s successful ‘Tangerine Teammates’ tie-in to local grassroots clubs, Blackpool FC recently announced a ‘Tickets For Teams’ initiative whereby two adults and up to 15 children from any grassroots club or school team with an FY postcode can watch the Seasiders in action for just £60.

Hide Ad

Team tickets are currently available for tomorrow’s game and the matches against Cheltenham Town and Peterborough United.

If you know a club side or school team that might be interested, please share this information. More details are available from the club website and the ticket office.

Hide Ad

There was some speculation on social media platforms recently about the club developing a ‘fan engagement’ charter. Several football clubs have already started down this route.

The work being done on the Government’s White Paper to introduce independent regulation into the sport recognises that fans are a club’s biggest asset.

Hide Ad

Fan engagement charters are intended as a positive development to improve the breadth and quality of supporter engagement with football clubs. More on this next time.

If any supporter wishes to contact me for any reason at all, my contact email is [email protected] and you might also like to follow @bfcslo on Facebook and Twitter.

UTMP!

Related topics:BlackpoolCharlton AthleticLiverpoolTickets