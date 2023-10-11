Kylian Kouassi came off the bench to score a hat-trick in Blackpool’s 5-2 victory over Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy.

The striker has made a bright start to life at Bloomfield Road following his summer move, and has five goals in all competitions so far.

Kouassi replaced Karamoko Dembele at the break during the Seasiders’ win on Tuesday night.

"It was always the plan to have Kaddy in the first half and to bring on Kylian in the second,” Critchley explained.

Kylian Kouassi scored a hat-trick in Blackpool's victory over Liverpool U21s (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

"His first goal was a ball into him. He collected it and used his strength.

"He’s a good clean striker of the ball with both feet and he struck it really well into the bottom corner.

“It was then a lovely cross from Kwaku (Donkor) for the second, and he showed his heading ability.

"His third was a bit of individual brilliance in and around the goal.

"They were three different types of goals but really high quality.

"You couldn’t have predicted the number of goals he’s scored, but when we scout and recruit players we do a lot of work.

"We knew some of the qualities that he possessed, but what you’re never sure of is what his character and personality is like.

"We’ve been delighted with him on and off the pitch- he’s a great boy.

"You can’t keep him under wraps, but he’s only just 20, he’s a baby really, and hasn’t had much pre-season.

"He’s doing brilliant things and his goals against Liverpool were exceptional.

"The best way of staking a claim to play is by doing what he did in that game.

"There’s a big difference to playing Liverpool’s younger team to competing in League One, but you can only play the game that’s in front of you.

"Stevenage will be completely different and that might require a different approach.”

The Seasiders went 1-0 down during the first half of the game against Liverpool U21s, with Paul Glatzel opening the scoring for the visitors in the 29th minute.

Albie Morgan levelled the scores with a free kick ahead of the break.