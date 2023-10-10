Blackpool 5-2 Liverpool U21s: Kylian Kouassi scores hat-trick as rotated Seasiders overcome Premier League youngsters

Substitute Kylian Kouassi scored a hat-trick as Blackpool produced a 5-2 victory over Liverpool U21s in their second outing of the EFL Trophy group stages.

All three of the striker’s goals came in the second half, with his impact from the bench helping the Seasiders to all three points.

Albie Morgan and Andy Lyons were also on the scoresheet in the win for Neil Critchley’s side at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool had an early half chance, with Liverpool losing possession inside their own penalty box.

Kylian Kouassi came off the bench to score a hat-trick in Blackpool's victory over Liverpool U21s (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

Fortunately for the visitors, goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek was quickly off his line to deny Jake Beesley a shooting opportunity.

Shortly after, the Seasiders forward was denied again.

This time the 26-year-old was able to find the space to unleash a curling effort inside the box, but the keeper was on hand to push the ball past the post.

Opportunities came the way of both Morgan and Karamoko Dembele to open the scoring; with neither able to find the target from good positions.

Albie Morgan was among the scorers for Blackpool (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

Down the other end, Richard O’Donnell wasn’t worked too hard by Liverpool’s first shot on target.

Following a fantastic run through the defence by Mateusz Musialowski, the youngster was unable to put any power behind his strike.

The Reds’ next chance came just before the half hour mark, and provided the first goal of the game.

A great ball was played through to Paul Glatzel, who slotted past the Blackpool keeper into the bottom-left corner to make it 1-0.

Ahead of half time, Critchley’s side pulled level.

A ball over the top saw Beesley brought down by Mrozek on the edge of the box, with the Seasiders forward about to go around the keeper who had come off his line to deal with the situation.

The visitors had a defender in support, seeing the man between the sticks avoid a red card.

From the resulting free kick, Morgan curled a superb effort off the post and in to level the scores.

During the break, Dembele was replaced by Kouassi- who made an instant impact.

Within 30 seconds of the restart, the summer signing was on the scoresheet, with a great finish past the Liverpool keeper.

Moments later, the Seasiders had the ball in the back of the net again, but the linesman’s flag was raised for offside.

Liverpool pulled themselves back level just after the hour mark.

O’Donnell did well to save an initial effort, but Musialowski was on hand to finish the rebound.

Blackpool reclaimed the lead with just over 15 minutes remaining, with Kouassi guiding in a great cross from substitute Kwaku Donkor.

Heading into the latter stages, the Seasiders secured the three points.

Once again, Kouassi found himself in space, and slotted past the Liverpool keeper to complete his hat-trick.

Before the full time whistle, Lyons also added his name to the scoresheet, as he claimed his first goal of the season.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Will Squires, Marvin Ekpiteta, Doug Tharme, Owen Dale (63’), Albie Morgan (63’), Jensen Weir, Tashan Oakley-Booth, Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele (45’), Jake Beesley.