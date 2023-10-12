The 2023/24 campaign is well underway for Blackpool.
Neil Critchley’s side currently sit 10th in the League One table on 16 points following their opening 11 games.
The Seasiders are also top of their EFL Trophy group, with two wins out two.
We have taken the time to answer some of the key questions from the fans, and look at some of the other key talking points from the season so far:
1. Who has been your standout player of the season so far (excluding Jordan Rhodes and Kylian Kouassi)?
Olly Casey has been fantastic in defence for the Seasiders, and looks like someone Neil Critchley can build his team around. His contributions have been superb, and he's taken full advantage of the opportunity that has come his way.
He clearly benefitted from his time on loan in this competition this season. At the moment he should be one of the first names on the teamsheet, and that appears to be giving him real confidence. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. The other main man
Jordan Rhodes is the other standout player of the season so far. He's probably the most important player in the Seasiders squad at the moment. Kylian Kouassi is probably just behind Rhodes and Casey at the moment. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
3. Where will Blackpool finish?
We've still got a long way to go this season so plenty can change, but judging by the start made by some team it's already going to be very hard to push for the top two. We've seen enough from Blackpool to suggest they can put together some strong runs if they can find some consistency. From what we've seen so far, there's no reason not to think the play-offs will be realistic target.
On the whole the defence has been solid, while a number of attacking threats are also presenting themselves. The biggest challenge for the Seasiders at the moment is producing their best at both ends of the field during the course of one game. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. When will Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel be back?
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel should be integrated back into training in the next couple of weeks- based on Neil Critchley's most recent comments. The Seasiders won't rush him back too quickly, but hopefully we can see him return soon (even in a Central League game). Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. When is Kyle Joseph expected back?
Neil Critchley stated Kyle Joseph is a couple of weeks behind Jordan Gabriel, so hopefully we can see him in the next month. Photo: Bryn Lennon
6. Why was the recruitment and investment lacking in the summer?
First of all, in defence of the club, Kyle Joseph was meant to be the big summer arrival. He undisclosed fee is said to be a substantial sum, but due to injury he's been unable to feature- minus his brief cameo in the EFL Cup game against Derby County. Of course, after being relegated it is a tough balancing act of how and where to invest. There are certainly areas that could've been improved, and there were some rightful frustrations on Deadline Day, but that shouldn't take away from some of the good business that was done. Jordan Rhodes on loan and Kylian Kouassi look like fantastic signings at the moment, and sometimes it those deals that make the difference. Photo: CameraSport -