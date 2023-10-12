3 . Where will Blackpool finish?

We've still got a long way to go this season so plenty can change, but judging by the start made by some team it's already going to be very hard to push for the top two. We've seen enough from Blackpool to suggest they can put together some strong runs if they can find some consistency. From what we've seen so far, there's no reason not to think the play-offs will be realistic target. On the whole the defence has been solid, while a number of attacking threats are also presenting themselves. The biggest challenge for the Seasiders at the moment is producing their best at both ends of the field during the course of one game. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd