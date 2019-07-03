Blackpool sign ‘exciting’ former Crystal Palace winger Sullay Kaikai

Blackpool have confirmed the signing of former Crystal Palace winger Sullay Kaikai on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old has joined on an initial two-year deal, plus 12-month option, subject to international clearance.

Kaikai came through the ranks at Selhurst Park and went on to play 11 games for the Eagles, with two of those appearances coming in the Carabao Cup last season.

He made his Premier League debut in a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford in May 2017.

In January, he departed to join Dutch side NAC Breda, where he made six appearances in the Eredivisie.

He became a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

Kalkai has also spent time on loan with Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury Town, Crawley Town and Brentford.

It was at Shrewsbury where Kaikai enjoyed the most prolific spell, finding the back of the net 12 times in 29 games.

Kaikai is the “exciting” winger new owner Simon Sadler was referring to at Monday night’s fans’ forum, when he told supporters a deal to sign a new player was close.

Sadler said: "I've just had a meeting with Terry (McPhillips) and we agreed we're probably short of three or four players now.

"We hopefully made a signing today. I can’t reveal who it is, but I think it's quite an exciting player, the like we’ve not seen in a while.

"I think he’s a really great player and within the traditions of former Blackpool players.

"When I think of Blackpool I think of wingers like Stanley Matthews, Trevor Sinclair and David Eyres. Wingers have always been important for Blackpool, so yes it’s a winger."

When asked if Blackpool will now be more ambitious with their approach to recruitment, Sadler replied: “Yes, we will. In fact with the signing we’ve made, we already have done.

“But what you’ve got to remember is that there’s only so much money and millions need to be spent on the stadium and training ground.

“You will see improvements on the pitch but I don’t think you can expect £2/3m signings.

“We’re already making incremental improvements in the squad. Just last week we missed out on a player who would have made you think ‘wow’ had we signed him.

“We are building for the long term. Sure, some people would want me to spend a lot of money to get us out of L1 this season, but I don’t think that’s the right thing for the future of the club.”

Kaikai is Blackpool’s fifth signing of the summer, joining Adi Yussuf, Ryan Edwards, Jamie Devitt and Ben Tollitt in making the move to Bloomfield Road.

Players contracted for next season: Nick Anderton, Marc Bola, Myles Boney, Yusifu Ceesay, Nathan Delfouneso, Jamie Devitt, Ryan Edwards, Liam Feeney, Armand Gnanduillet, Callum Guy, Mark Howard, Sullay Kaikai, Christoffer Mafoumbi, Michael Nottingham, Harry Pritchard, Rowan Roache, Jay Spearing, Jordan Thompson, Curtis Tilt, Ben Tollitt, Ollie Turton, Matty Virtue, Adi Yussuf