Blackpool in talks to rearrange home game against Lincoln City on police advice

Blackpool are in talks with the EFL to potentially rearrange their home game with League One newcomers Lincoln City due to police advice.

The Seasiders are scheduled to take on Danny Cowley's men at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, September 28.

However the club are now discussing whether to move the fixture as Preston North End are also at home that day against Bristol City.

It's been suggested it could be moved to either the Friday or Sunday, however further deliberations are required with the EFL before a new date is confirmed.

Blackpool FC said: "The club is currently in discussions with the EFL regarding a potential date change for the home fixture against Lincoln City, which is currently scheduled for Saturday, September 28.

"Confirmation will follow in due course."

Lincoln will line up in the third tier this coming season after claiming the League Two title last term, their second promotion in just three years.

Their squad features former Seasider Neal Eardley, who made over 100 appearances for Pool between 2009 and 2013