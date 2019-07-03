Blackpool on brink of signing 'exciting' ex-Crystal Palace winger Sullay Kaikai

Blackpool were last night on the verge of signing former Crystal Palace winger Sullay Kaikai on a free transfer.

READ MORE: New Blackpool owner confirms contract talks with manager Terry McPhillips

The 23-year-old was expected to be confirmed as a Blackpool player yesterday but the club was awaiting documentation from his last club NAC Breda in Holland. However, this is expected to be a formality.

Kaikai came through the ranks at Selhurst Park and played 11 games for the Eagles, two of them in last season’s Carabao Cup. He made his Premier League debut in a 2-0 defeat away to Manchester United in May 2017.

He joined NAC Breda in January and made six appearances in the Eredivisie before his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Kaikai has also spent loan spells with Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury Town, Crawley Town and Brentford. His most prolific spell was at Shrewsbury, scoring 12 times in 29 games.

Kaikai is the “exciting” winger new owner Simon Sadler referred to at the fans’ forum on Monday, when he told supporters a signing was close.

Sadler said: “I’ve just had a meeting with Terry (McPhillips, manager) and we agreed we’re probably short of three or four.”

Of his impending first signing, he added: “I think it’s quite an exciting player, like we’ve not seen in a while. I think he’s a really great player within the traditions of Blackpool.

“When I think of Blackpool, I think of wingers like Stanley Matthews, Trevor Sinclair and David Eyres. Wingers have always been important for Blackpool so, yes, it’s a winger.”

Asked if Blackpool would be more ambitious in their approach to recruitment, Sadler replied: “Yes, we will. In fact, with the signing we’ve made we already have been.

“But there’s only so much money and millions need to be spent on the stadium and training ground.

“You will see improvements on the pitch but I don’t think you can expect £2-3m signings.

“Just last week we missed out on a player who would have made you think, ‘Wow’ had we signed him. We are building for the long term.

"Sure, some people would want me to spend a lot of money to get us out of League One this season but I don’t think that’s right for the future of the club.”

Kaikai will be Blackpool’s fifth signing of the summer, following Adi Yussuf, Ryan Edwards, Jamie Devitt and Ben Tollitt.



