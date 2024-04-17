Former Blackpool pair celebrate promotion to League One

Calum MacDonald will be a League One player next season. He has won promotion with Mansfield Town. (Image: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes)

Two former Blackpool players are on their way to the Sky Bet League One after winning promotion with Mansfield Town on Tuesday (April 16) night.

The Stags became the third and final team to confirm automatic promotion from the Sky Bet League Two, joining Stockport County and Wrexham. They beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 to return to the third tier for the first time since 2003.

Mansfield’s promotion was aided by two players that once at Blackpool. Scott Flinders and Callum MacDonald are the two men that helped play a part in Mansfield’s success. Flinders has been their back-up goalkeeper this season but has failed to come off the bench in the league whilst MacDonald has played 18 times, though he hasn't featured since January.

In MacDonald's case he played 19 times for the club after joining from Derby County in 2019. The 26-year-old had a loan spell at Tranmere Rovers in the 2020/21 campaign and joined them on a permanent deal.

A reunion isn’t fully confirmed for next season however with Blackpool still in with an outside chance of reaching the play-offs. Lincoln City's 1-0 win over Oxford United on Tuesday has made for an interesting finish to the campaign.