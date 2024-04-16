What tonight's results mean for Blackpool- with Oxford United, Lincoln City and Barnsley all in midweek action

Blackpool's slim play-off hopes are still alive

Blackpool, who are currently on 70 points, were not in action on Tuesday night, as the teams around played their games in hand.

Oxford United and Lincoln City went head-to-head at the Kassam Stadium, with the visitors coming away with a 1-0 win courtesy of Danny Mandroiu’s second half goal.

The U’s remain in sixth place on 73 points ahead of their remaining fixtures against Stevenage and Exeter City. Meanwhile, the Imps have moved above the Seasiders into seventh on 71 points, and still have to face Cheltenham Town and Portsmouth.

Both sides have a superior goal difference to Neil Critchley’s men, which could be crucial if they end up finishing on the same points.

Ahead of their final day trip to Reading, Blackpool take on Barnsley at Bloomfield Road in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday afternoon. The Tykes’ play-off place still isn’t confirmed following their 3-2 defeat to Pompey on Tuesday night.