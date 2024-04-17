Leam Richardson (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

The Millers’ relegation to League One has already been confirmed, with the club only winning four of their 43 Championship games so far this season.

Richardson, who departs the New York Stadium along with assistant coach Rob Kelly, was handed a three-year deal by the South Yorkshire outfit back in December, following the sacking of Matt Taylor, but was unable to change their fortunes, picking up just 10 points.

During his playing career, the 44-year-old was with Blackpool between 2002 and 2005, making 84 appearances for the Fylde Coast club. He also represented the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Accrington Stanley before his retirement in 2013.