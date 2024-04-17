Ex-Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic figure departs Championship club following relegation confirmation
The Millers’ relegation to League One has already been confirmed, with the club only winning four of their 43 Championship games so far this season.
Richardson, who departs the New York Stadium along with assistant coach Rob Kelly, was handed a three-year deal by the South Yorkshire outfit back in December, following the sacking of Matt Taylor, but was unable to change their fortunes, picking up just 10 points.
During his playing career, the 44-year-old was with Blackpool between 2002 and 2005, making 84 appearances for the Fylde Coast club. He also represented the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Accrington Stanley before his retirement in 2013.
As a coach, he enjoyed a number of years with Wigan Athletic. After initially making the move to the DW Stadium as Paul Cook’s assistant, he was later handed the top job, where he oversaw a promotion to the Championship.
