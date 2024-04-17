Dominic Thompson (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Colchester’s 2-0 victory over Grimsby Town on Tuesday night moved them eight points clear of Steve Cotterill’s side, which confirmed their fate ahead of the final two games of the season.

The Gloucestershire club have sat bottom of the fourth tier for the majority of the campaign, and have only been able to pick up nine wins in total.

David Horseman started the season as head coach, before being replaced by Troy Deeney in December. It proved to be a short tenure for the ex-Watford and Birmingham City captain, with owner Dale Vince sacking him after only six games.

Blackpool wing-back Dominic Thompson has been at the New Lawn on loan since January, and has made 19 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and providing one assist during that time.

The 23-year-old had only managed 12 outings for the Seasiders during the first half of the season, with other players ahead of him in the pecking order.