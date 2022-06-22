Blackpool provide a glimpse of £300,000-worth of improvements at Squires Gate training ground

As first reported by The Gazette last week, around £300,000-worth of improvements have taken place since the end of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a video updating supporters on day two of pre-season, head groundsman Paul Flynn spoke a little about the work.

“It’s the first day back here at Squires Gate, with the lads back on the grass after the testing on Monday,” he told Tangerine TV.

“There’s been some significant work done down here over the summer. There’s the extension to the building, an extension to the changing rooms, a new meeting room and the new coach’s office. The physio room has been extended, we’ve got the new containers for all the machinery as well.

“Regarding the pitches, the irrigation on pitch one has been put in. There are 28 pop-ups in total.

As first reported by The Gazette, the Seasiders have forked out £300,000 this summer to help improve Squires Gate

“The decking has also been astro-turfed, which looks 10 times better and the lads all use it as an area.

“We’ve had a 3G area done for Ross Jones’ rehab area, the tech-ball tables etc will all be on there. We’ve also got the catch nets behind each goal which will help spread the wear out from Banksy and the lads doing their stuff on a Friday before a game.

“The car park has been tarmacked too.”

We also heard from Blackpool’s new assistant head coach Richard O’Donnell, who was appointed on Tuesday.

Sonny Carey pictured with the extended changing rooms

Alongside David Kerslake, who has also joined the club, O’Donnell worked with Appleton in his previous role at Lincoln City.

Outlining the club’s plans for the opening few days of pre-season, O’Donnell said: “It’s the second day, so we’ve still got a bit of testing to do to see where they’re at, see where their base level of fitness is.

“It’s been good though. A few lads have come back in better shape than expected.

“It’s been a relatively tough day for them. They’ve done a bit of running but they’ve also had a feel of the ball.

Jordan Thorniley and Jake Beesley play a spot of darts

“Moving forward, there will be quite a lot of tactical staff now, so it’s something the lads will be looking forward to.

“There’s a good team spirit about them and I’m delighted to be here and I’m really looking forward to meeting the boys properly.”

Grant Ward was among the squad of players to take part in pre-season testing, despite being released by the club at the end of last season.

The club have given the 27-year-old the opportunity to continue his rehabilitation work as he looks to work his way back to full fitness.

The midfielder has been out of action since rupturing his achilles tendon during Blackpool’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in August 2021.

Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton and Shayne Lavery haven’t been involved as they’ve been given extra time to rest and recuperate after their recent exploits for their respective international sides.

Jerry Yates shows supporters the new tarmacked car park