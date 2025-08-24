Blackpool boss pinpoints 'big frustration' after Plymouth Argyle defeat

Blackpool were defeated 1-0 by Plymouth Argyle.

Blackpool were haunted by familiar problems in their 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Malachi Boateng scored the only goal of the contest, to give the struggling Pilgrims their first win of the league campaign.

The result at Home Park continues the Seasiders’ own early-season misery, with Steve Bruce’s side losing four of their opening five, with very few positives to take during that period.

While Blackpool’s main problem in the last few weeks has been set pieces, they have also struggled to get back up to speed after the half time break.

Last Tuesday, Jamie McDonnell scored a quick fire brace shortly after the restart in a 2-0 victory for Mansfield Town, while Boateng’s goal for Plymouth came in the 48th minute.

This isn’t a recent problem, with a similar pattern also occurring in certain games last season as well.

“If I could (put my finger on the problem), then I wouldn’t be having this conversation,” head coach Bruce said.

“It’s a real frustration for us - a big frustration. I’ve been going for a long, long time, and the easiest part usually is defensively, but we’ll have to look at it and see if we can improve.

“If you get off to a bad start, then it’s a frustration - we’re all frustrated with it.

“We have the euphoria of the new players coming in and something to look forward to during the season. Of course we haven’t seen some of them with the injuries that people have picked up.

“We have to accept what’s coming our way. The supporters made a big journey down and shared their frustration - it’s understandable. We will keep working away at the training ground, and hopefully we’ll improve.”

