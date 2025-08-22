Blackpool injury news V Plymouth Argyle: Three out of Devon trip

Blackpool take on Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Blackpool currently have two players ruled out of their trip to Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Steve Bruce’s side head to Home Park looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat away to Mansfield Town on Tuesday night.

The game at Field Mill proved to be the Seasiders third defeat of the League One season, with their only victory coming last Saturday against Huddersfield Town.

Despite appearing to turn a corner against the Terriers, they were unable to match their spirited display in what was a drab midweek performance.

The absence of Niall Ennis didn’t help their cause either, with the striker currently serving a three-match suspension.

It’s been an equally tough start to the campaign for Plymouth, who are still searching for their first league win under Tom Cleverly.

Here’s the latest Blackpool injury news ahead of the trip to Devon:

Ashley Fletcher

Ashley Fletcher

Ashley Fletcher was forced off with a hamstring injury in the Seasiders’ victory over Huddersfield Town.

Despite hopes the striker would’ve been back for the Mansfield game, he’s now set to be missing for at least another week.

Providing an update on Tuesday night, Bruce said: “He won’t make the weekend. It’s probably grade one, so we’re looking at Bolton maybe and we’ll see where he is then.”

Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall has been absent since the 3-2 defeat to Stevenage on the opening weekend.

It was revealed after that game that the summer arrival was Stockport County was struggling with an ankle injury, and was forced to wear a protective boot.

The centre back has been able to make some progress this week, and should be able to return to training ahead of next Saturday’s meeting with Bolton Wanderers.

James Husband

James Husband

A long-term hamstring injury was confirmed for James Husband earlier this month.

“Hubby has had an operation, so I don’t think we’ll see him until Christmas, so that’s the sad news on that one,” Bruce said.

“He’s an experienced one who can play centre back and left back for you, so it’s a blow to us.”

