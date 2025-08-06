Blackpool reportedly closing in deal for sought after Nottingham Forest man

Nottingham Forest forward Dale Taylor is reportedly set to make a move to Blackpool.

Blackpool are reportedly close to adding Nottingham Forest youngster Dale Taylor to their ranks.

The forward has been a player in demand this summer, with a number of hurdles in place for the Seasiders to get a deal over the line.

Plymouth Argyle were named as a fellow League One side looking at the Norther Ireland international, while it’s understood there’s also been Championship interest.

Football Insiders’ Pete O’Rourke now reports that Blackpool are closing in on completing the transfer, in a deal that’s set to be worth in excess of £1million.

Bruce’s recent comments on Taylor

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Discussing the links with Taylor last week, Seasiders boss Steve Bruce said: “I think it’d be wrong of me to seek out individuals, but I can assure supporters that they’ll be delighted with what we’re trying to achieve.

“We’re close to two or three things, so let’s hope we can get them over the line quickly.

“Everyone wants to buy a young player for obvious reasons, but they’re not easy to come by. We’re doing our best and we understand what we’re trying to do.”

Who is Taylor?

Dale Taylor (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Taylor has spent the last few years out on loan in League One with a number of different clubs.

His first stint in the third tier came with Burton Albion in 2023, during which time he scored five goals in 20 outings.

On the back of this, he spent the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign with Wycombe Wanderers.

While with the Chairboys, he found the back of the net on nine occasions, as he featured in 51 games in all competitions.

Taylor’s most recent loan stint was with Wigan Athletic, where he was on target 11 times in total.

