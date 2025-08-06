Blackpool reveal new kit ahead of debut away to Exeter City

Blackpool have released their third kit for the 2025/26 campaign.

Blackpool have revealed their brand new third kit ahead of its debut this weekend.

After announcing a traditional Tangerine home shirt back in May and a slick white away strip last month, the Seasiders have confirmed they will also be donning a multi-coloured jersey this season - featuring purple sleeves with a tangerine and blue blend.

Steve Bruce’s side will wear the new Puma gear for the first time in Saturday’s away game against Exeter City.

The kit features the Blackpool Tower logo, after the famous landmark was announced as the shirt’s principal sponsor last week.

“To have The Blackpool Tower as one of our principal shirt sponsors is a groundbreaking move for the club,” said the Seasiders’ head of partnerships Martin Booker.

"This sponsorship is an extension to last week's announcement concerning Visit Blackpool sponsorship of the away shirt, under the Blackpool Tourism banner. The Tower is synonymous with Blackpool so it’s the perfect fit for everyone connected with Blackpool and showcases the town on a national level.”

Managing director of Blackpool Tourism Limited Kate Shane MBE added: “The Blackpool Tower is one of the UK’s most iconic visitor attractions and it feels fitting to partner with Blackpool FC.

"Seeing our logo on the third shirt is truly exciting and we hope the fans will take pride knowing their Tower is backing their football club as we look forward to what promises to be an exciting season ahead.

"We always look forward to welcoming fans, both home and away to our amazing attractions, from the world-famous Circus to the incredible Ballroom, the thrilling Dungeons to the breath-taking Tower Top, the Blackpool Tower offers way more than just 90 minutes of action at Bloomfield Road.”

