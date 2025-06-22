Nathan Lowe. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving Blackpool’s League One rivals.

Blackpool have made two signs so far this summer as Steve Bruce prepares for the 2025-26 League One campaign.

After missing out on the play-offs for the previous two seasons, the Seasiders will be aiming to achieve a top six finish next term and a return to the Championship.

Michael Ihiekwe and Fraser Horsfall have been added to the squad after completing free transfers from Sheffield Wednesday and Stockport County respectively.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across League One as clubs continue their summer business.

Here are the latest headlines involving Blackpool’s rivals.

Huddersfield hope for Lowe

Huddersfield Town are reportedly eyeing a big-money swoop on Stoke City striker Nathan Lowe.

Transfer correspondent Alex Nixon has claimed the Terriers are plotting a swoop for the 19-year-old sensation, who is currently valued at £2.5m by the Championship outfit.

The exciting talent first caught the eye with Walsall during the first half of last term, where he netted 18 goals in 30 appearances. His impressive goal contribution saw Matt Sadler’s men rise to the League Two summit before being recalled by the Potters in January.

Lowe couldn’t match the goal-scoring firepower in the Championship during the second half of the campaign, scoring just one in 10 league outings under Mark Robins.

However, Stoke now face a battle to keep hold of the prolific scorer with Huddersfield now tipped with a move.

Blackpool’s League One rivals have wasted no time adding to the squad, with Ryan Ledson, Marcus Harness, Sean Roughan, Joe Lowe, Josh Feeney and Murray Wallace all so far recruited.

Lee Grant’s men reportedly had a £1.5m bid rejected by Leyton Orient for Ethan Galbraith last week as the John Smith’s Stadium outfit target a return to the Championship next term.

Huddersfield ended the 2024-25 campaign three points behind Blackpool in 10th following their relegation from the second tier.

Posh prepare for bid

Peterborough United are preparing for a £1m bid from QPR for Malik Mothersille.

Reports have suggested the Championship outfit could make a seven-figure swoop for the striker, who is entering the final 12 months of his London Road deal.

There is rumoured interest in the Jamaica international from a higher level, with the Hoops reportedly battling with Charlton Athletic for his signature.

Mothersille netted 16 goals and amassed 10 assists in 53 appearances for Posh last season, which included three goal contributions against Blackpool.

Malik Mothersille. | Getty Images

Luton to lose striker

Derby County are closing in on the signing for Luton Town striker Carlton Morris.

The Telegraph’s James Percy has claimed the Rams have agreed a fee for the 30-year-old who is set for a medical at Pride Park next week.

The frontman has netted 39 goals in 137 appearances for the Hatters in a three-year stay at Kenilworth Road.

Morris penned a new long-term contract in 2023 but looks set to depart Matt Bloomfield’s men this summer following their relegation from the Championship.

Blackpool will face Luton for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign, where the Hatters did the double of the Seasiders.

