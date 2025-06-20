Blackpool have confirmed the destination of their warm weather training camp.

Blackpool have confirmed the destination of their European training camp and added a new fixture to their pre-season schedule

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have confirmed a fifth pre-season friendly as Steve Bruce gears up for his first full campaign in charge at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders will face fellow League One club Doncaster Rovers when they travel to the Eco-Power Stadium on July 26 (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce’s players will meet a Doncaster team back in League One after three seasons away, having won the League Two title last time out.

Seven days later, they are on the road again with a trip to Mill Farm to face an AFC Fylde side under a new head coach in Craig Mahon.

Blackpool’s only home pre-season match – as it stands – then comes on July 19 when one of Bruce’s former clubs, West Bromwich Albion, are the visitors to Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trip to Salford City then comes the following Tuesday, July 22, before the Seasiders’ journey to South Yorkshire.

Blackpool have also announced that, with League One kicking off over the weekend of August 1-3, Bruce’s players will return to pre-season training next Thursday, June 26.

Their return, which comes on the same day as Pool’s league, Carabao Cup and Vertu Trophy fixtures are revealed, sees the Bloomfield Road squad in for two days of testing and gym work.

They will then fly out to Spain for a week-long warm weather training camp, taking place from June 28-July 4, which is planned to see them get up to speed before the pre-season fixtures kick off.

Your next Blackpool read: Blackpool rivals in talks over ambitious Wrexham swoop as Championship duo eye Barnsley sensation